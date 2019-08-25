Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Carmignac Gestion Has Raised Its Yy (YY) Holding

Carmignac Gestion increased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 16,262 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 195,201 shares with $16.40 million value, up from 178,939 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.01 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 21.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 3,793 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 13,739 shares with $1.11 million value, down from 17,532 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $97.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

Among 4 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY Inc has $97 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $83.28’s average target is 52.70% above currents $54.54 stock price. YY Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 30 by Nomura. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Nomura. Bank of America maintained YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $8300 target. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Daiwa Securities.

Carmignac Gestion decreased Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 81,029 shares to 296,506 valued at $32.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Geopark Ltd stake by 119,740 shares and now owns 437,562 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 22.78% above currents $65.97 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

