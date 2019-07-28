Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Has Lifted as Valuation Declined; Barr E S & Co Trimmed Its Gamco Invs (GBL) Holding by $4.05 Million

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 390% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,087 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $512.3. About 590,202 shares traded or 9.71% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Gamco Invs Inc (GBL) by 44.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 202,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 256,564 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, down from 458,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Gamco Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.9. About 22,335 shares traded or 3.49% up from the average. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 25.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBL News: 12/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 17.06% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 22/03/2018 – The GDL Fund Successfully Completes Series B Preferred Rights Offering Over-Subscribed; 29/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 7.92% STAKE IN ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC; 13/03/2018 – GGCP Reports 41.4% Stake in Gamco Investors, Inc; 23/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 6.92% STAKE IN ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC; 30/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS SCRIPPS HOLDERS VOTE VS GAMCO NOMINEES; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Urges E.W. Scripps Shareholders to Elect Its Board Nominees; 16/05/2018 – Eros International Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO Investors 1Q Ending AUM Was $40.9B

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 25,645 shares to 135,051 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.05, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold GBL shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.45 million shares or 5.28% less from 6.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 26,811 shares. Geode Capital Limited owns 0% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 44,695 shares. Barr E S And reported 256,564 shares stake. Northern Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 84,133 shares. 23,296 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 29,394 shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il owns 13,917 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 33,000 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited reported 92,619 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 1,550 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 1,140 shares. Int Gru owns 3,035 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 16,503 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 160,093 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,383 shares to 58,404 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Co (NYSE:BMS) by 15,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,770 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Canada Etf (EWC).