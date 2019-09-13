Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Holds Position in 3M Co (MMM); As Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stock Value Declined, Atika Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.08 Million

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 63,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94 million, up from 60,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $171.85. About 1.88 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 19,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, down from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117.47. About 926,758 shares traded or 37.05% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Varian Expects to Benefit from Linear Accelerator Tariff Exclusion in China – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian teams up with Oncora Medical in radiation oncology software – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Completes Purchase of Embolic Bead Asset – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.18 million for 24.27 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 100 were reported by Plante Moran Financial Advsr Llc. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 337,389 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 32,671 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Burney has 45,031 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.43% or 50,412 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ls Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 6,152 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Massachusetts Fincl Serv Co Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 43,737 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company owns 274,416 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 41,893 shares to 112,893 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Credit Agricole S A reported 2,470 shares stake. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,245 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Company accumulated 7,743 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 12,138 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Regent Management Ltd reported 7,264 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. New England Rech Management holds 0.72% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 6,145 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 162 shares. Caprock Group holds 0.22% or 6,371 shares. Advsrs Asset Management reported 56,118 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.41% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 26,844 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct stated it has 74,203 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Wealthquest Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,646 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.3% or 9,616 shares. Doheny Asset Ca accumulated 1,194 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against 3M Company and Certain Officers â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – globenewswire.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emer (EEMV) by 7,756 shares to 9,754 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 18,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,015 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV).