Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lowered Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $410,697; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined, Baldwin Investment Management Increased Holding by $560,270

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 2,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 34,653 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, down from 36,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $206.07. About 13.52M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $165.76. About 4.52 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 2.7% or 40,165 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co holds 90,968 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo stated it has 2.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 23,245 were accumulated by Timessquare Capital Llc. Pinnacle Advisory Gru Inc holds 7,750 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company reported 3.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 239,752 are owned by Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Harbour Mgmt holds 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 17,207 shares. Family Trust Communication reported 22,893 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chilton Mngmt Lc invested in 2.66% or 157,994 shares. Maverick Capital Limited holds 39,610 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mngmt has 24,543 shares. Wafra invested in 0.95% or 144,434 shares. Beech Hill Advisors stated it has 37,183 shares or 4.36% of all its holdings.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,517 shares to 75,695 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Kld 400 Social Etf (DSI).

