Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Trimmed Bio (TECH) Stake by $467,168 as Shares Rose; As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Leisure Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 11.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 41,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 44,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $202.96. About 106,348 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25M and $113.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.48B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $132,530 activity. On Monday, September 9 Kummeth Charles R. bought $37,000 worth of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 200 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 118,288 shares to 236,067 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 14.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.78 per share. TECH’s profit will be $33.73 million for 57.01 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.24% negative EPS growth.