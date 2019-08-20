Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Summit Asset Management Increased Position

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 16,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 94,227 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 78,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.16B market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 10.64M shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,654 shares to 63,646 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Canada Etf (EWC) by 12,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,734 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Robert Olstein Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 346,797 shares. Moreover, Ci Investments Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 799,500 shares. Guardian Investment Management reported 0.63% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boltwood Capital Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Community Trust & Investment holds 0.69% or 128,395 shares. Moore Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 55,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta stated it has 169,021 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 3,028 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd holds 9,235 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Birinyi Associates Inc reported 4,836 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Indiana-based Everence Cap Management has invested 0.44% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bryn Mawr Co invested in 0.28% or 119,396 shares. 197,727 are owned by Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation. Piedmont Advsr holds 22,423 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Mgmt Corporation owns 222 shares. American National Registered Investment Advisor invested in 3,351 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Raymond James stated it has 384,256 shares. Buckingham Inc has 12,149 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,526 shares. 4,867 were reported by Fdx Advsr. Herald Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burke Herbert Financial Bank Trust Com reported 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parkside Bancorporation & reported 0.51% stake. Natixis holds 190,434 shares. Asset Gp has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lone Pine Cap Llc reported 6.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd stated it has 5.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt reported 2,550 shares.