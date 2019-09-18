Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Position in Cray (CRAY) Decreased by $737,290 as Stock Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Provise Management Group Has Lifted Stake by $651,192

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 53.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 21,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 18,990 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $661,000, down from 40,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.98 lastly. It is up 44.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 344 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,214 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.66M, up from 6,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 17/04/2018 – Amazon and Google have not yet agreed to the Cybersecurity Tech Accord; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 03/04/2018 – Trump attacks spur Amazon […]; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 26/04/2018 – Bezos Pads Fortune by $12 Billion in a Day as Amazon Sales Surge

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe (IEUR) by 22,907 shares to 56,356 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 59,753 shares. 140,552 were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Liability Com. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 125,761 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 0.03% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). One Trading LP reported 400 shares. Arrowgrass (Us) LP stated it has 8,974 shares. 37,205 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership. Paradigm Cap reported 1.11% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 620 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 269,000 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 0.01% or 326,900 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 25,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Polar Asset Mgmt Prns holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 110,000 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 239,962 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny has 11,693 shares.

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore And holds 1,192 shares. Central Secs Corporation reported 3.75% stake. Rockland stated it has 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moneta Group Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 308 shares. 151 were accumulated by Woodstock. Winfield Associate stated it has 6.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridgeway Cap invested in 14,450 shares or 0.35% of the stock. New York-based Bbr Partners Lc has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vision reported 3.01% stake. Bell Bancshares has 786 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.48% or 455 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa invested in 2.64% or 12,139 shares. Filament Ltd Com holds 696 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

