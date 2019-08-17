Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $454,482; As Altria Group (MO) Share Price Declined, Botty Investors Raised Position by $2.85 Million

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 10,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 145,051 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, down from 155,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 2.72 million shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd owns 8,009 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa has 0.27% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 55,044 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 1.95 million shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 5,777 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc holds 0.35% or 26,625 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust reported 2,957 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt reported 841 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cadence Financial Bank Na accumulated 18,696 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Welch & Forbes invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 136,027 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 613,949 are owned by Assetmark Inc. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 44,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital LP holds 0.19% or 246,836 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt reported 235,159 shares. Md Sass Svcs Incorporated holds 0.26% or 38,200 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 1.27M shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Brookstone has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stillwater Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 360,621 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.90 million are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated owns 12.33M shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. 50,211 are owned by Exchange Mngmt. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.98% stake. Foster Dykema Cabot Commerce Ma invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Roundview Ltd Company has 80,182 shares. Capstone Advsrs accumulated 7,546 shares. 59,106 were accumulated by Welch Group Limited Liability Company.

