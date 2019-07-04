Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Increased Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Position by $414,936; As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Share Price Rose, Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Increased Position

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 47.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,850 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 12,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.5. About 239,356 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 56.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 55,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,716 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 99,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 728,500 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman Conrades to Retire in June After 20 Years; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Tom Killalea Director; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT, ELLIOTT AGREED TO VOTING IN FAVOR OF CO’S PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 22/03/2018 – Akamai Co-Founder Dr. Tom Leighton Wins 2018 Marconi Prize; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Lead Independent Director Frederic Salerno Chairman; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Ag; 22/04/2018 – DJ Akamai Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKAM); 10/05/2018 – Acquia Strengthens Leadership Team with Financial and Operations Executive Appointments; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corp invested in 34,881 shares. Axa owns 38,292 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mcdonald Invsts Ca holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 263,081 shares. Synovus Fincl owns 399 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 57,689 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0.01% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 11,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Needham Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.14% or 6,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 48,142 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited Liability owns 0.1% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 943,074 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 335,684 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability owns 642,117 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,349 shares to 46,645 shares, valued at $13.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 22,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,285 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Investors Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Cleararc Cap Inc has invested 0.05% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Hbk LP invested in 0% or 4,471 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 111,945 shares. Missouri-based Commerce Bank has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Adage Cap Prtn Gru Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 200,700 shares. Sterling Ltd Llc has 0.69% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Korea Inv Corporation has 0.06% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 198,976 shares. The Georgia-based Marco Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.09% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. Ipswich Investment Mngmt holds 0.54% or 22,911 shares in its portfolio. 137,879 were reported by Ameriprise Inc. 3,769 are held by New Amsterdam Prtn Lc Ny. Finance reported 244 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. Ahola Aaron also sold $151,335 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares. 9,579 shares were sold by Gemmell James, worth $672,063 on Thursday, February 14.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 119,119 shares to 594,175 shares, valued at $41.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,352 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (Prn).