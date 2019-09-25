Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Decreased Its Chevron (CVX) Stake by $759,872 as Stock Value Rose; Archon Capital Management Stake in Brightcove (BCOV) Increased as Market Value Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 40,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The hedge fund held 2.27 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.44 million, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.99M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 178,353 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $168 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Brightcove Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brightcove Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOV); 15/04/2018 – The Quint India Selects Brightcove For Its Digital-First News Platform; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 30/05/2018 – BlueSnap Appoints Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 51,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $123.75. About 2.10 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Q2 Loss In Line, Margins Under Pressure – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brightcove (BCOV) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brightcove (BCOV) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brightcove (BCOV) Breaks Even in Q4 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold BCOV shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.84 million shares or 2.37% less from 26.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 367,273 shares. King Luther Mngmt stated it has 62,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co owns 45,200 shares. Hawk Ridge Mngmt Lp owns 1.25M shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 48,218 shares. Brandywine Trust holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 69,756 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 14,269 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd has invested 0.02% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 251,928 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Herald Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.35% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Vanguard owns 1.91M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 1,246 shares. 4,306 are held by Vision Capital Management. Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Meiji Yasuda Life reported 36,994 shares. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Nj has 0.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 67,627 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 413 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,390 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 206,012 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Cap Interest Investors holds 1.4% or 28.21M shares. First Merchants holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 49,551 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 100,197 shares. Edgewood Ltd Company owns 2,730 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2.89M shares. Mathes Inc has 0.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,425 shares. Oak Ridge Lc accumulated 2,402 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.37 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Algeria’s Sonatrach says it is talking to Chevron – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Chevron (CVX) NDR Focused On Metrics To Expand Investor Base – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big Oil CEOs promote carbon capture efforts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,510 shares to 63,097 shares, valued at $10.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).