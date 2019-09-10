Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped by $307,125; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lifted Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding by $318,864

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 39.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 1,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 5,393 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $192.85. About 125,011 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 160,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92M, up from 157,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.08. About 10.39 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,794 were reported by Boston Family Office Limited Liability. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 274,829 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 54,341 shares. 229,708 are owned by Massachusetts Svcs Co Ma. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.11% or 67,200 shares. Sei Investments reported 35,245 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 483,103 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.3% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Swiss Financial Bank has 98,046 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tributary Cap Ltd Llc has 12,200 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 15 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc holds 2,760 shares. Natl Asset invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bb&T Ltd invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 4,118 shares to 61,128 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,654 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ken Heebner’s Firm Exits Zebra Technologies, Phillips 66 – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Construction Demand to Buoy Deere Till Agriculture Picks Up – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Zebra Technologies Shares Jumped 10% Higher Today – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Canada Etf (EWC) by 12,687 shares to 36,734 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Canada by 18,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,035 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,062 shares or 0.21% of the stock. General Amer Incorporated owns 400,686 shares. Martin Currie has 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 198,497 shares. Mariner Llc has 1.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Chip Prtnrs has invested 3.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 3.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lau Assocs Ltd Llc reported 31,949 shares. First Washington holds 5.15% or 86,068 shares in its portfolio. Cna Fin Corp owns 4.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 185,400 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 14,231 shares. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 38,690 shares. Highstreet Asset stated it has 229,795 shares. Planning Advsrs Ltd reported 63,090 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il owns 496,200 shares.