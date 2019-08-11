Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $375,040; Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Cut Stake

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.83M shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 4,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 75,206 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 79,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 11.72M shares traded or 11.02% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 27.99 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Greenleaf Tru invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). North Star Asset Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,833 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 249 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Llc has 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). American Inv Advsrs Lc holds 1,425 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,198 shares stake. Arvest Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 173,239 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Finance Svcs has invested 1.71% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,210 shares. Voya Inv Lc reported 324,569 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.94% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cambridge Tru invested in 70,422 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,029 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited holds 692 shares.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 35,869 shares to 107,910 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE) by 21,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb State Bank N A invested in 0.28% or 28,041 shares. At Savings Bank holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 37,296 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc reported 256,084 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel invested 2.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). California-based Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Page Arthur B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,365 shares. King Luther Corporation owns 0.61% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 984,360 shares. Orca Invest Limited Co reported 4,279 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. New England & Mngmt reported 25,611 shares stake. Hutchinson Management Ca accumulated 2.23% or 91,786 shares. Somerset Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,642 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 650,107 shares. Natixis holds 0.01% or 25,669 shares in its portfolio. Westchester Management Inc stated it has 4.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ariel Investments Ltd Liability reported 66,356 shares.