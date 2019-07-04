Dorsal Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Facebook (FB) by $117.20 Million as Stock Value Rose; Brighton Jones Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $515,188

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 706,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 510,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.01M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – PROXY ADVISER ISS SAYS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM FIVE FACEBOOK INC FB.O DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Fox 5 Vegas: Heller Urges Facebook to Disclose Number of Nevadans Impacted by Cambridge Analytica Scandal; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – NEXT WEEK, CO TO REMOVE DEVELOPER’S ABILITY TO REQUEST DATA PEOPLE SHARED WITH THEM IF IT APPEARS THEY HAVE NOT USED APP IN LAST 3 MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Facebook shakes up management, launches blockchain division; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STATES 1% OF EU, UK USERS DOWNLOADED PROF KOGAN’S APP; 26/03/2018 – The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica leak:; 10/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 02/05/2018 – FB INVESTING IN TECHNOLOGY TO BOOST ACCURACY ACROSS LANGUAGES; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO apologizes, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse; 27/03/2018 – Facebook data scandal widens as Canadian company accused of helping target U.S. voters

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 13 Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp has invested 1.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa has 2.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,170 shares. Bamco Ny accumulated 93,116 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 6,747 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Southpoint Cap Advsr LP accumulated 500,000 shares. Canandaigua Bank reported 29,763 shares. Toth Financial Advisory owns 380 shares. Golub Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 300,176 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 1.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Company stated it has 4,164 shares. Cohen Steers has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mason Street Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 26,344 shares. Kensico Cap Management reported 840,600 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.95 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. Shares for $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 26.23M shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Capital reported 9,672 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aureus Asset Limited Liability owns 84,330 shares. Crawford Counsel reported 12,631 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Com owns 6,380 shares. Jacobs Company Ca holds 2.02% or 159,631 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J And accumulated 34,157 shares. 31,987 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. Fayez Sarofim And reported 154,704 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sonata Capital Group invested in 6,021 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 18,915 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth Management.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 337 shares to 1,620 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).