Dorsal Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Zendesk (ZEN) as Valuation Declined; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Decreased Its Gladstone Ld (LAND) Stake by $900,000

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Gladstone Ld Corp (LAND) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.23% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Gladstone Ld Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 73,724 shares traded. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) has declined 1.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.00 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 1.07M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.20 million activity.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40,000 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $91.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold LAND shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 5.12 million shares or 2.69% less from 5.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 34,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 259,189 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Com has invested 0.2% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) for 7 shares. Asset Management One Communication Limited accumulated 26,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Northern Trust owns 191,329 shares. Punch & Assoc Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Bard Assoc owns 123,850 shares. Cahill Advisors stated it has 14,111 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc invested 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Moreover, Metropolitan Life has 0% invested in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Brookfield Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,700 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc reported 34,730 shares. Barclays Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,868 shares.

