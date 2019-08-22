Dorsal Capital Management Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) Boosted by $5.45 Million as Valuation Declined; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Has Cut Stake as Valuation Rose

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 42.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 3,858 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 6,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $355.44. About 139,600 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.94M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.79. About 4.47 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 7,460 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department accumulated 144 shares or 0% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fil holds 0.01% or 16,996 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0.05% or 42,370 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability invested in 5,585 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.42M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldgs holds 0.42% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 281,276 shares. 809 are held by National Asset Mgmt. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 37,306 shares. 5,811 were reported by Alexandria Lc. Strs Ohio has 0.34% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 218,807 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 0.02% or 5,313 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 27.94 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 5,542 shares to 38,675 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Roper Technologies Reports Strong Financial Results And Ups Guidance Going Forward – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.1% or 44,030 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Securities Ltd has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Delta Asset Management Tn accumulated 308,921 shares. 28,722 are held by Dupont Corporation. 864 are owned by Toth Fincl Advisory. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Co accumulated 30,080 shares. Northeast Invest holds 1.79% or 195,028 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Factory Mutual Insurance Communication invested in 0.59% or 439,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.86% or 77,341 shares. The California-based Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability owns 123,484 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Bragg Finance Advsrs reported 38,983 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc invested in 0.51% or 2.75 million shares.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 50,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $102.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 706,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX).