Dorsal Capital Management Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Decreased by $117.20 Million; P-A-W Capital Trimmed Its Allot LTD (ALLT) Stake by $525,000; Market Value Declined

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 706,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 510,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.01M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $188.76. About 14.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – AGREEMENT WITH FACEBOOK EXPANDS PREVIOUS DEAL TO INCLUDE GRADUAL PURCHASE OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WIND FARM’S FULL 320 MW OUTPUT BY 2029; 28/03/2018 – Facebook said it would send one of two senior executives to speak to British lawmakers; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: First of two congressional hearings with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins; 17/04/2018 – Tech companies to be forced to give police overseas data under EU proposal; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO EXPAND BUG BOUNTY PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS MISUSE FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES OF PERSONAL DATA BELONGING TO FACEBOOK USERS — IF CONFIRMED — IS NOT ACCEPTABLE; 09/03/2018 – Facebook to show 25 Major League Baseball games this season; 24/04/2018 – These are the Facebook rules that users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned. via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Commissioner Terrell McSweeny regarding news reports alleging unauthorized use of Facebook data; 21/03/2018 – The Little Regulator at the Heart of Facebook’s Big Data Dispute

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Allot Ltd (ALLT) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Allot Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 21,511 shares traded. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 42.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48 billion for 24.32 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Revenue Limit Still Far From Being Reached – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Directors and Officers Recent Trades – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Trust has 0.72% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,542 shares. Cibc Bancorp Usa has 0.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stevens Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 181,443 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va accumulated 1,693 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il reported 401,487 shares. Deccan Value LP invested 15.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lpl Finance Ltd Company owns 736,388 shares. 30,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com accumulated 90,374 shares. 20,429 are owned by City Hldg. Grassi Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 3,254 shares. 103,574 are held by Private Advisor Grp Lc. Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maine-based Davis R M Inc has invested 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 2.31% or 28,554 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Allot Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TelefÃ³nica’s Cybersecurity Service for SMBs, Powered by Allot and McAfee, Prevented More Than 80000 Possible Security Threats in its First Two Months – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hutchison Drei Austria Launches Network-based Security Solution, Powered by Allot, to Protect Mobile Users – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Allot Research Aids CSPs in Combating Phishing – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Allot Powers Safaricom’s Boost in Quality of Experience, Quality of Service and Security for Fixed and Mobile Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allot Ltd. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.