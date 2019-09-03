Dorsal Capital Management Raised Pvh (PVH) Position; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Lifted Its Stake in Micron Technology (MU) as Market Value Rose

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 520.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.27 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.88 million shares traded or 31.26% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP -; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 18% TO $890 MLN; 29/05/2018 – S&P Raises PVH Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; 29/03/2018 – PVH Looks to Denim, International, Possible Acquisition for Busy 2018; 23/03/2018 – Cramer: Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 30/05/2018 – PVH RAISES FULL YEAR EPS OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9-Adj EPS $9.10

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Piper Jaffray Reiterates Overweight Rating on PVH Corp (PVH) Following 2Q – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From PVH Corp.’s (NYSE:PVH) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PVH Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PVH Corp (PVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 300,000 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $95.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 25,396 shares. Westpac stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Fund Mgmt has 131,981 shares. Principal Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). California Employees Retirement System invested in 116,283 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs stated it has 4,656 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 133,060 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One reported 33,946 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 4,428 shares. Amica Mutual Insur, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,097 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Panagora Asset Inc invested in 6,493 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 1,082 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd has 3,010 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Micron Heading into Q2 Earnings with MU Stock Up 20% in 2019? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MU, OKTA, BURL – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron sees meaningful demand recovery – presentation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Micron Stock Worth the Ride? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sum Up The Pieces: FXL Could Be Worth $75 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Panagora Asset Management has 484,515 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 890,454 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Company has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 500 are owned by Arrow Finance. Morgan Stanley invested in 6.24M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 361,648 shares. Thornburg Invest, a New Mexico-based fund reported 379,178 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.03% or 3.72 million shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,974 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Camarda Advsr Ltd Co reported 2,963 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 100,000 shares.