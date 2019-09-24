Dorsal Capital Management Raised By $27.27 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Cigna Has 0.18 Sentiment

Cigna Corp (CI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 0.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 4 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 22 sold and decreased their stock positions in Cigna Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 366,756 shares, down from 717,325 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cigna Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 11 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 15.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc acquired 205,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 1.53M shares with $204.29M value, up from 1.32 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $137.03. About 21.40 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Zacks Inv Management has invested 2.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Limited has invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coastline Trust invested 1.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 41,473 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Accredited Incorporated reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvest Cap Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,206 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 1.01M shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Co reported 32,885 shares. Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 318,833 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 1.99% or 60,451 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Comgest Global Invsts Sas has 3.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.19M shares. 955,683 are held by Mariner Lc. Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Public Ltd holds 326,096 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Com reported 11,893 shares stake. Community Financial Gp Lc has 123,751 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 8.23% above currents $137.03 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Jefferies has “Underperform” rating and $90 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13100 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $59.60 billion. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 13.62 P/E ratio. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other services and products to insured and self-insured customers.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $4.35 earnings per share, up 13.28% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.84 per share. CI’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 9.07 P/E if the $4.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.30 actual earnings per share reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation for 14,877 shares. Hikari Power Ltd owns 26,316 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 14,607 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Management Llc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 88,030 shares.