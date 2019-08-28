Dorsal Capital Management Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Lifted by $42.18 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Adr (BABA) Valuation Declined, Paradigm Financial Advisors Trimmed Position

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 350,959 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (BABA) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,662 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.48. About 6.02 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf Index (VNQ) by 3,613 shares to 40,757 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS).

