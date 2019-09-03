Dorsal Capital Management Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) Upped by $5.45 Million as Share Price Declined; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Market Value Rose, Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Raised Its Holding

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.94 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.61 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Com Tn reported 22 shares. South State reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation owns 304,805 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants reported 0.92% stake. Clark Cap Management Grp Inc accumulated 175,170 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 9,084 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Webster National Bank N A accumulated 676 shares. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 9,701 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management has 2,445 shares. Signaturefd Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,400 shares. 1St Source State Bank holds 2,538 shares. 8,028 are owned by Sterling Capital Mgmt Llc. Citigroup Inc stated it has 1.67M shares.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,711 shares to 76,500 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,849 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOG, TXN, SWK – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 155% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Texas Instruments (TXN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 50,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $51.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 239,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.