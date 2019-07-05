Dorsal Capital Management Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Clough Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Position in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by $1.34 Million

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.68 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 8.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 80.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 26,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,317 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 33,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 172,708 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13,660 shares to 58,449 shares, valued at $10.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc by 149,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

