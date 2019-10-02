Dorsal Capital Management Maintains Holding in Netflix (NFLX); Covey Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Celanese (CE) Position by $1.45 Million

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 15,224 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 28,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 228,522 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE)

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 305,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.03M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $266.94. About 3.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 261,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $18.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 97,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baxter Bros holds 1,226 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ima Wealth accumulated 19 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth accumulated 2,900 shares. First Interstate National Bank has 83 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset invested in 0.86% or 237,941 shares. Bluestein R H & stated it has 87,080 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 0.33% stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 27,958 shares. Ensemble Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 125,883 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 754 shares. Investment House Lc has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 979 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Limited Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 7,389 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd reported 10.66% stake. Charter accumulated 2,935 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Now Is Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix takes ‘Seinfeld’ global streaming rights – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Handicapping the Streaming Wars: Take a Look at Netflix’s Biggest Challengers – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple TV+ seen having limited impact on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Essex Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 135 shares. Shine Investment Advisory holds 96 shares. Moreover, Adams Natural Resources Fund has 0.86% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 46,400 shares. 224,387 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Hillsdale Investment Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mycio Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,137 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.01% or 2,154 shares. Foster Motley Inc invested 0.15% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 2,375 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Management has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $83.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,890 shares to 33,895 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl C by 340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.82 million for 11.75 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.