Dorsal Capital Management Lifted Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.34 Million as Share Price Rose; Peapack (PGC) Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Increased Its Holding

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 18,270 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.68M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.92. About 8.31 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 45,763 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 15,889 shares. Prudential Finance invested 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 67,054 are owned by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,331 shares. Intl Grp Incorporated invested in 11,938 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 14,659 shares. Condor Management reported 68,350 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na owns 95 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 29,800 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 418,268 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 7,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 4,591 shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 1.2% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.08% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 50,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $102.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management LP invested in 0.02% or 35,480 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company New York, New York-based fund reported 676,437 shares. John G Ullman And Assoc holds 2.07% or 96,769 shares. Indiana Investment Management Company accumulated 15,779 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 24,401 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Boston Prns has invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stralem And Co stated it has 59,147 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Jackson Wealth Limited stated it has 92,789 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Lipe & Dalton holds 0.98% or 11,279 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 3.04% stake. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp owns 34,359 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa owns 61,014 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 2.67% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Marvin And Palmer Associates holds 5.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,867 shares.