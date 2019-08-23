Dorsal Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Pvh (PVH) by $6.05 Million; California Public Employees Retirement System Increased Its Position in Control4 (CTRL) by $521,600

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.27 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 1.31 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.28B; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25; 29/05/2018 – S&P: PVH Stable Outlook Reflects Good Cash Flow Generating Capabilities; 23/03/2018 – Here are the 6 clues telling @JimCramer that $PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 28/03/2018 – International Sales of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Hand PVH Earnings Beat; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.47; 13/03/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.76-EPS $8.86

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Control4 Corp (CTRL) by 62.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 32,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.91% . The institutional investor held 85,081 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 52,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Control4 Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.77 million market cap company. It closed at $23.91 lastly. It is up 4.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.23, REV VIEW $272.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q Rev $59.1M; 07/03/2018 Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Control4 Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRL); 25/04/2018 – Control4 Wins Fourth Consecutive ProSource Award; 08/05/2018 – Control4 Unveils Certified Showrooms in 140 Locations Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $271 MLN TO $275 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Control4 Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Control4

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,408 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj reported 6,900 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Calamos Advsr Ltd has 40,205 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 2,815 shares. 18,950 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 60,528 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Llc invested in 61,070 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Cap Growth Management Limited Partnership owns 30,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Bb&T Ltd Llc owns 4,807 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 995,359 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 25,396 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 541,139 shares.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 300,000 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $95.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 434,159 shares to 882,661 shares, valued at $44.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) by 182,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Chico S Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS).