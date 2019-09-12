Dorsal Capital Management Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake by $29.14 Million; Shares Rose; Olstein Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Generac Hldgs (GNRC) by $2.69 Million

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 103,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.15M, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 1.43M shares traded or 144.57% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 151,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 661,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.57M, up from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 11.56M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – INTERNET ASSOCIATION SAYS FILES MOTION TO INTERVENE IN NET NEUTRALITY REPEAL CASE; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Attorney General Kilmartin Joins Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs in Demanding Answers from Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 02/05/2018 – Facebook hires advisers for civil rights audit; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg says his data was exploited in Facebook scandal, too; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Long History of Resolving Privacy Claims on the Cheap; 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SAYS SUSPENDING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AND STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION LABORATORIES (SCL) GROUP FROM FACEBOOK; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG BEGINS GIVING TESTIMONY IN U.S. CONGRESSIONAL HEARING

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF) by 261,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $18.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 261,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster And Motley owns 4,365 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Dc invested in 174,822 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,084 shares. Valiant Management Ltd Partnership owns 5.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 365,023 shares. Aspen Inv Mngmt reported 0.84% stake. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 333,900 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Moreover, Private Wealth Advsr Inc has 1.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,463 shares. Karp Mngmt Corporation reported 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fagan Associate Inc has 46,313 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 2.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 937,500 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 342,644 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa stated it has 24,150 shares. Horizon Investment Lc has invested 2.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 202,900 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Tributary Ltd Llc reported 0.07% stake.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $82.76 million for 16.09 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $617.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 11,850 shares to 73,150 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH).