Dorsal Capital Management Increases Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX); Ebay (EBAY) Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 5.56M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.17. About 592,859 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 5,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $28.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tempur Sealy Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “It’s official: Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Tempur Sealy International Stock Popped Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why First Solar, Guardant Health, and Tempur Sealy International Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Management Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 556 shares. Gru One Trading LP has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Utd Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 7,002 shares. Primecap Management Ca, a California-based fund reported 444,664 shares. 17,223 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. 354,309 are held by Kingdon Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 1.04M shares. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 445,412 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,250 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc reported 39 shares. Moon Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 47,737 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. London Communication Of Virginia reported 292,440 shares stake. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com owns 3,869 shares. Manor Road Ltd Co holds 100,000 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.89 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “eBay and Target Ramp Up the Bargains to Compete With Amazon Prime Day – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s Next for Facebook, Twitter & Snap Stock Following Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Silicon Valley Stocks to Buy as Tech Juggernaut Rolls On – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Ebay, Camber Energy, IBM – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares to 392,500 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bandera Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.93% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). South Dakota Invest Council holds 340,909 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Harding Loevner LP stated it has 4.09M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Bbt Llc stated it has 11,588 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has 74,349 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 35,654 were reported by Creative Planning. Vident Investment Advisory Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 15,708 shares. First Personal Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 208 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kingstown Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 11.43% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Thompson Siegel Walmsley holds 1,807 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 6,761 shares. 64,733 are held by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 3,262 shares.