Dorsal Capital Management Increases Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX); Parsons Capital Management Increased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $886,410 as Stock Value Declined

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 9900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 495,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.69M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 200,528 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 16,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 136,462 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, up from 120,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 7.22M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,767 shares to 6,870 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,694 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 850,000 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $70.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).