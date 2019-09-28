Dorsal Capital Management Increased Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $17.50 Million; Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto (CM) Shareholder Park Circle Co Has Cut Its Position by $468,000 as Market Value Declined

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.62 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto (CM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The hedge fund held 114,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00 million, down from 120,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 537,891 shares traded or 7.25% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.01 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. On Friday, May 24 WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 250 shares.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 261,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $18.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF) by 261,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Assocs stated it has 26,446 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 7,890 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 39,300 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt has 232,851 shares. Creative Planning reported 174,382 shares. Raub Brock Cap Ltd Partnership holds 3.82% or 185,013 shares. Koshinski Asset holds 0.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 5,441 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 264,263 shares. Monetary accumulated 0.89% or 22,865 shares. Legacy Private Tru Co has invested 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Arrow has 0.21% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Money Management Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cadence Commercial Bank Na accumulated 23,769 shares. 1,000 are held by Paradigm Asset Ltd. 3,065 were reported by Adell Harriman Carpenter.