Dorsal Capital Management Holding in Zendesk (ZEN) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined; As Biodelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Knott David M Lowered by $499,000 Its Holding

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.00M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 612,833 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M

Knott David M decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) by 19.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 99,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 400,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 500,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.0867 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4367. About 311,294 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement With Broadfin Cap on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC – INTEND TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL REGARDING BOARD STRUCTURE AND COMPOSITION; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL-IF MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL NOT REACHED, RESERVE RIGHTS TO NOMINATE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.3 PCT STAKE IN BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 5 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – BROADFIN ALSO AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Cash, Equivalents $21.2M at Dec. 31; 07/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NAMES HERM CUKIER AS CEO; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN TO NAME 3 TO CO.’S BOARD

