Dorsal Capital Management Holding in Tableau Software (DATA) Has Cut by $50.80 Million as Stock Rose; As Danaher (DHR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Dillon & Associates Has Upped Holding

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.28M, down from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 2,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 42,023 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 39,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.09. About 1.96M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GE’s Culp makes big stock buy in face of analystâ€™s pessimism – Boston Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Danaher Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DHR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 13,606 shares to 117,451 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.15% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 936,522 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 3,085 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership owns 7,500 shares. Fort Point Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 2,731 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.21% or 280,827 shares in its portfolio. Eminence Capital LP has invested 1.66% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Yhb Investment Advsr has 2.22% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 107,153 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 36,732 shares. St Germain D J Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 14,272 shares. Congress Asset Ma has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,990 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested in 0.01% or 2,500 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 16,753 shares. 1832 Asset Lp reported 1.13% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0% or 3,650 shares. Moreover, First Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 268,134 shares. Amer Century Companies holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 1.04M shares. Raymond James Fincl accumulated 3,150 shares. 9 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca). Riverhead Cap Management Lc owns 600 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited reported 1,823 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,701 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 4,235 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 13,330 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 282,030 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake.