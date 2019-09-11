Dorsal Capital Management Holding in Tableau Software (DATA) Decreased by $50.80 Million; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Upped by $474,822 as Stock Value Declined

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.28 million, down from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) by 190.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 26,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,229 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.42M market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 401,385 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Orion Engineered Carbons to Recognize Sexual Orientation and Gender Identification – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons CEO Buying Shares of the Company – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Orion Engineered Carbons Catching The Cycle – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Orion Engineered Carbons to Expand Production Capacity for Gas Blacks – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Dow jumps more than 200 points, closes above 27,000 for the first time since July – CNBC” published on September 11, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Traders See Price Errors at Close in Apple, Google, Others – Bloomberg” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability reported 3,802 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt LP invested 0.12% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Utah Retirement System holds 13,451 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 0% or 100 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,210 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested in 2,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 189,260 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Com has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 27,460 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 772 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 318,389 were accumulated by Merian (Uk). Meridian Invest Counsel Inc owns 0.17% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,342 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1,076 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 5,148 shares.