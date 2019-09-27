Dorsal Capital Management Holding In Servicenow (NOW) Was Has Raised; As Huntsman (HUN) Stock Price Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.19 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 59,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 757,682 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.49M, down from 817,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 1.53M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Paying $350M in All-Cash Transaction for Demile; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO BUY DEMILEC FROM SUN CAPITAL FOR $350M CASH; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.83M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $257.99. About 941,536 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HUN’s profit will be $144.56M for 9.13 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 58,900 shares to 165,100 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 249,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Huntsman Corporation: Huntsman to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 25, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huntsman misses on Q2 earnings but free cash flow flies higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Signal Says Buy the Dip on Huntsman Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Inv Research has invested 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). First Eagle Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 15.16M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 57,568 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 9,496 were reported by Winch Advisory Service Lc. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 17,050 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 195 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Technology Lp has invested 0.13% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 33,211 shares. 50,000 were reported by Moore Cap Mgmt L P. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 38 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Lc holds 48,897 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,539 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 35,318 shares.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 50,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $56.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 850,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDermott – Struggling To Avoid Bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Pearson, FactSet Research Systems, and Actuant Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 122 are held by Motco. 67,300 were reported by White Elm Capital Limited Liability Com. Huntington Retail Bank has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 142 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust holds 0.02% or 211 shares in its portfolio. Css Ltd Company Il owns 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,970 shares. Avalon Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 39,100 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 1.21 million shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cap Guardian Tru holds 140,055 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Monetary Mngmt holds 0.5% or 4,770 shares. Comm Of Vermont stated it has 216 shares. 13,500 are held by Tributary Cap Mgmt Lc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.19% or 37,716 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3,070 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.