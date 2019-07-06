Dorsal Capital Management Holding in Pvh (PVH) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined; Ferro (FOE) Shareholder Scopus Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $19.38 Million as Stock Declined

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.27M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 786,458 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REV INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $464 MILLION FROM LAST YR; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 22% TO $1.1 BLN; 02/04/2018 – PVH at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 5%; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M; 08/03/2018 PVH Corp. Joins More Than 350 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace; 28/03/2018 – International Sales of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Hand PVH Earnings Beat; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades PVH Corp. To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – PVH Looks to Denim, International, Possible Acquisition for Busy 2018

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 60.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25M, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 193,929 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 19/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Chairman of Tronc; 13/03/2018 – TUPY SAYS FERNANDO DE RIZZO NAMED CEO, REPLACES SARDINHA FERRO; 01/05/2018 – FERRO 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CLOSED ON NEW $820M SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED ON A NEW $820 MLN SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – FY REVENUE 364.7 MLN ZLOTYS VS 332.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. Thomas Peter T had bought 17,000 shares worth $270,640 on Thursday, May 9.

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.44 per share. FOE’s profit will be $26.99 million for 11.98 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Management has invested 1.05% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Wilen Inv Management has 209,556 shares for 2.96% of their portfolio. Polaris Mngmt stated it has 134,035 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, American Century Cos Inc has 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 354,495 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Skyline Asset Ltd Partnership has 2.29% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Northern Corporation accumulated 1.09M shares. Luminus Management Ltd reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). 3.29 million are held by Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 645,479 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 964 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 42 shares. 127,395 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Vanguard Incorporated owns 8.83 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (Call) (NYSE:FLR) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Shareholders Booked A 27% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Ferro Corp (FOE) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Luxfer Announces Appointment of Richard Hipple to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ferro slips ~5% on mixed Q1 earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 50,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $51.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cowen Says PVH’s Growth Expectations Are Too High, Downgrades Stock – Benzinga” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PVH: The Company Is Positioned For More Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PVH +7% after earnings shine – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Confident PVH’s Growth Story Is Intact – Benzinga” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53 were reported by Regions Fincl Corp. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 18,897 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.56% or 108,391 shares. 542,889 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Bridgewater Associate LP accumulated 281,398 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 11,281 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Horizon Limited Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,264 shares. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt owns 10,304 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 18,950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 0.03% or 303,463 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa owns 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 15,123 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,812 shares. Pggm Invs invested in 0.12% or 194,651 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications owns 5.30 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.