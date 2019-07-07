Dorsal Capital Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; Nordson Com (NDSN) Share Value Rose While Winslow Asset Management Cut by $381,480 Its Stake

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 706,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 510,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.01M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook has a problem in Asia beyond privacy issues; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data woes drag down tech sector; 25/05/2018 – Facebook and Google accused of ignoring GDPR rules; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Are Facebook Users the Customer or the Product?; 20/03/2018 – Rometty’s comments come as Facebook continued to face fallout from its data scandal; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCES TOOLS TO MAKE FUNDRAISERS MORE IMPACTFUL; 30/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms:; 25/03/2018 – Google and Facebook must “step up to the mark” because they’re not merely technology companies, Sorrell said; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: REACT 360 REPLACING REACT VR; 28/03/2018 – Tech giants like Google and Facebook are ‘ripe for the plucking,’ says investor Jim Mellon

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NDSN) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,473 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, down from 101,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nordson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $138.66. About 171,221 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 3.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 15.63% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.05 million for 18.74 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 54 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 142,387 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 44,736 shares. Aperio Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 1 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2,150 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.08% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Intrust Fincl Bank Na accumulated 3,116 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated owns 17,896 shares. Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 9,694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Horan Advsrs Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 100 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.