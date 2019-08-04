Dorsal Capital Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Hood River Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) as Market Value Declined

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 706,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 510,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.01M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook reportedly delays plans to release a smart speaker; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 19/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 20/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Ongoing Data Blowback; Google Takes On Amazon; Publicis Sets Out Three-Year Plan; 20/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec to discuss Facebook, bitcoin, ransomware and the importance of data; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq 100 Rallies After-Hours on Facebook, Chipmaker Earnings; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 19/03/2018 – Enel: Agreement with Facebook Expands On Previous Agreement for Purchase of Rattlesnake Creek’s Output; 19/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Licenses New Target to UCB Originating from its Proprietary Protein Discovery Platform; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: #FullCmte Convenes Hearing on “Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data”

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 9,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 313,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.84M, up from 303,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.03. About 232,199 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Peek Under The Hood: VONG Has 10% Upside – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Grand Canyon Education Climbed 24.5% in February – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 524,047 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.09% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) or 200,492 shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd holds 2,314 shares. 359 are owned by Huntington Retail Bank. Aqr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 34,506 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc holds 0.16% or 36,535 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 770,484 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp reported 3,912 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 2,763 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 16,684 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). 111,004 were accumulated by Rice Hall James Associates Lc. Riverbridge Prns Limited Com has 2.78% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Massachusetts Ma reported 254,815 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd has invested 0.04% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National General Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 187,420 shares to 397,124 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 54,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,165 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.