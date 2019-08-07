Dorsal Capital Management Has Upped Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Position by $42.18 Million; Valuation Rose; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holder Gam Holding Ag Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 59.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 7,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 4,847 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 11,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $143.13. About 414,871 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 279,182 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $163.64 million for 15.97 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1,228 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.17% or 3,333 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America invested in 209 shares. Zuckerman Invest Lc holds 4.66% or 115,616 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Scopus Asset Mngmt LP has 1.5% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Eaton Vance accumulated 108,894 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.15% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 245,722 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 5,976 shares. Nomura Inc accumulated 0% or 2,531 shares. 1,367 were reported by Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company. Piedmont Inv Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,733 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas accumulated 9 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts Is Compelling – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Advance Auto Parts to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 13, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: AAP shares against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6,938 shares to 15,902 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 12,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 50,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $51.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).