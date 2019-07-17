Dorsal Capital Management Has Upped Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding; CNB Financial (CCNE) Sentiment Is 1.12

CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.62, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 28 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 25 reduced and sold stakes in CNB Financial Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 6.51 million shares, up from 6.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding CNB Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 23 Increased: 20 New Position: 8.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 1.05 million shares with $114.94 million value, up from 1.00M last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $82.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $104.92. About 4.73M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $118 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $123 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co owns 114,273 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Indiana-based Ami Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Campbell Newman Asset reported 159,404 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Bankshares And holds 20,531 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 960 shares. North Star Asset holds 115,370 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Com holds 2,550 shares. Aimz Investment Advsrs Limited Liability reported 15,108 shares stake. Winch Advisory Ltd stated it has 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Savant Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 4,363 shares. Invesco holds 6.41 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 163,825 are held by Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc. Maryland Management invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning accumulated 937 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 93,959 shares.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased Dxc Technology Co stake by 50,000 shares to 1.60M valued at $102.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 300,000 shares and now owns 2.50 million shares. Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) was reduced too.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for CNB Bank that provides various banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $403.23 million. The companyÂ’s principal services and products comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It has a 11.19 P/E ratio. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation for 339,914 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 120,400 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.21% invested in the company for 207,414 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Ejf Capital Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 41,221 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2,690 activity.