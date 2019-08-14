Dorsal Capital Management Has Raised Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding; As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Cornerstone Investment Partners Trimmed Holding

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.94 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.79. About 1.85 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 658,325 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.09M, down from 669,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 2.10 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 50,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $51.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

