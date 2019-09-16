Dorsal Capital Management Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $27.27 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Raised Its Stake

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.53 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.29 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 8.25M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,892 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, up from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $219.92. About 14.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 2.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.01 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 263,042 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 3.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Moore & holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,652 shares. Madison Inc invested in 0.67% or 281,224 shares. First Long Island Lc holds 5.81% or 349,289 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 96.57 million shares or 3.07% of the stock. 655,047 are held by Becker Mgmt Inc. Acg Wealth stated it has 2.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tennessee-based Shayne Com Ltd has invested 1.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Camarda Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.7% stake. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc has invested 4.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northside Capital Ltd owns 24,485 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 3.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 481,521 shares. Bender Robert And Associate has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 97,500 shares to 184,000 shares, valued at $112.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or accumulated 56,530 shares or 4.62% of the stock. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 2.89% or 41,300 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc reported 25,004 shares. Bridgeway Capital stated it has 150,400 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Frontier Mngmt Communication holds 4.81% or 362,660 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Com Il reported 3.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beacon reported 1.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 136,577 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,954 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mgmt Inc has 5,498 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Benin Mngmt accumulated 3.18% or 37,533 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legacy Private Tru holds 0.69% or 30,829 shares. Swiss Bancshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 15.46 million shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $962.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,370 shares to 97,153 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.