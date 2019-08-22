Dorsal Capital Management Has Increased Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $5.45 Million; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Matrix Asset Advisors Has Lifted Its Position

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.94 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $108.01. About 3.84M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 87.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 141,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 304,209 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25 million, up from 162,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 3.39 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 519,163 were reported by Nordea Inv. 29,471 are held by Farmers And Merchants Invests. Avalon Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 306,243 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 2.78 million shares stake. The New York-based Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cambridge Advisors reported 13,740 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hl Service Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aviance Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.93% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cibc State Bank Usa has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eagle Global Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 5,562 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jcic Asset Inc has 385 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 67,121 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rally After Upbeat Earnings From Retailers – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Home Depot will feel the impact of lumber price deflation and Loweâ€™s improvement – MarketWatch” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging Viad Corp’s (NYSE:VVI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Like Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE gives notice to Ferrellgas about low stock price – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Fincl Ltd Com reported 0.08% stake. Patten Inc reported 0.37% stake. Calamos Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.54% or 797,353 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,333 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc holds 7,200 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Management invested in 15,613 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc has 937 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 18,118 shares. 5,069 are owned by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,523 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund reported 15,925 shares stake. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 14,632 shares. 272,191 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Creative Planning accumulated 0.07% or 172,382 shares. Bragg Advisors Inc stated it has 38,983 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.