Dorsal Capital Management Has Decreased Tiffany & Co New (Call) (TIF) Stake by $24.27 Million as Valuation Declined; As Adobe Com (ADBE) Shares Rose, Blue Fin Capital Has Boosted Its Position by $312,522

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (TIF) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 261,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.73M, down from 461,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 1.05 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 – $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 1,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.81. About 4.33 million shares traded or 76.21% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hendley And Inc stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Park National Oh stated it has 44,995 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 13,706 shares. Assetmark accumulated 596 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.51% or 2.76 million shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Prtn has 2,370 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sit Associates invested 0.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 110,100 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 14,748 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ashmore Wealth Ltd Llc invested 3% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Firsthand Cap has 2.27% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 20,000 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability invested in 3,490 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

