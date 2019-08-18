Dorsal Capital Management Has Cut Tableau Software (DATA) Holding by $50.80 Million; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Valuation Rose, Swiss National Bank Has Upped by $4.07 Million Its Holding

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.28 million, down from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 209.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 45,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, up from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 124,783 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv reported 1,635 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 13,339 shares. Rk Capital Limited Liability has invested 3.84% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 14,339 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co accumulated 52,606 shares. Argent Tru Commerce holds 0.04% or 4,597 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication has 0.07% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Bank Of America De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oakworth owns 900 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 5,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc accumulated 12,975 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 138,440 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 476,658 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,111 shares. Mesirow Investment Mngmt holds 78,380 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 526,000 shares to 4.05 million shares, valued at $230.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,816 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited accumulated 1,823 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. First Mercantile holds 0.05% or 1,736 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa accumulated 0.06% or 55,711 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 20,000 shares. Ipg Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 2,215 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,760 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company invested in 299 shares or 0% of the stock. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 318,389 shares. Freestone Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 25,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

