Dorsal Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $25.10 Million; Swift Run Capital Management Stake in Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc analyzed 239,000 shares as the company's stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 461,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.66 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.27. About 1.68 million shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 24,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,463 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 70,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 140,333 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by various financial news outlets in 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 7,808 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 37,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Cls Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 185 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Limited holds 2.1% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 126,425 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 21,430 shares. Paragon Assoc & Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture invested in 5,000 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited reported 21 shares. Jennison Associates Lc holds 996,286 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi has invested 0.5% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 35,580 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Proshare Advsrs Llc stated it has 8,903 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Epoch Inv Prtn Inc invested in 106,617 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Swift Run Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 46,463 shares.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 800.00% or $0.96 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $36.24 million for 39.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 10,180 shares to 33,879 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.