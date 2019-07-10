Dorsal Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $42.18 Million as Stock Rose; Private Management Group Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Position by $639,394; Share Value Rose

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 5,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.69M, down from 304,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $125.9. About 2.16M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 489,767 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,619 shares to 250,879 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 63,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co Incorporated holds 5,900 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ativo Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 20,136 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 801,225 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Hl Service Lc has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 28,874 shares. Alyeska Invest Group LP has 168,314 shares. Mai Mgmt reported 2,530 shares stake. Camarda Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 241 shares. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 64,141 shares. Motco invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Davis R M has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Great Lakes Advisors owns 579,183 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt owns 3,176 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 22,404 were reported by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Grassi Inv Mgmt owns 0.37% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 23,050 shares.

