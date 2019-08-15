Dorsal Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Pvh (PVH) as Valuation Declined; Crossvault Capital Management Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.27 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 1.17M shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 5% TO $439 MLN; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 18% TO $890 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 30/05/2018 – Calvin Klein owner PVH tops first-quarter sales estimates; 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $165; RATING OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $361 MLN

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 7,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,353 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 77,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $133.64. About 15.20M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend S A by 50,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $60.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust holds 5,050 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Limited stated it has 1,812 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 141,211 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd has 0.05% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 33,480 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 133,060 shares. Moreover, First Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Palisade Ltd Liability Nj holds 0.03% or 6,900 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) or 34,128 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 5,855 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Llc invested in 10,097 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 234,710 shares. Landscape Capital Management Llc has invested 0.13% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Strs Ohio accumulated 0.03% or 46,219 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 2,074 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associate, Florida-based fund reported 84,001 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Edge Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 272,900 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 4.60M shares. Graham LP stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zevenbergen Capital Lc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Phocas Fincl accumulated 4,820 shares. Loudon Ltd Liability Co has invested 4.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiera Corp has 0.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eos LP reported 21,620 shares. Northeast Investment accumulated 252,170 shares. Veritas Llp holds 920,773 shares or 10.62% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com has 5.80M shares for 4.09% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.53% stake. The Illinois-based Kemper Master Retirement has invested 5.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Inv Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 92,111 shares or 0.63% of the stock.

