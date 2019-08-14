Dorsal Capital Management Decreased Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Stake By $28.84 Million; Wesbanco Bank Has Cut T (TMUS) Stake

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 5,000 shares with $28.84M value, down from 10,000 last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) now has $4.13B valuation. The stock decreased 4.99% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $75.36. About 433,190 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased T (TMUS) stake by 8.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 6,160 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 62,812 shares with $4.34M value, down from 68,972 last quarter. T now has $65.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 2.39M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Adds T-Mobile, Exits First Data, Buys More Wyndham: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 06/03/2018 T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Raises Tempur Sealy’s Target Price On Strong Q2, Positive Outlook – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tempur Sealy Announces Plans To Add Approximately 700 New U.S. Positions – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $70 target. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Loop Capital Markets. Guggenheim downgraded the shares of TPX in report on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Communication Inc invested in 295,592 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 59,748 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 183,491 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc reported 408,871 shares. Gotham Asset Lc stated it has 13,359 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has 185 shares. Hemenway Tru Limited Co has 7,750 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 17,223 shares. 857,920 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated. 3,310 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Great Lakes Advsr has 65,534 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Street reported 1.21 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 445,412 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 282 shares. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 800,000 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21 million for 17.13 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “T-Mobile and AT&T Work Together to Give Customers New Call Authentication Protections – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint/T-Mobile result within a week – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased Vanguard (VBK) stake by 2,654 shares to 5,184 valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stake by 5,310 shares and now owns 50,271 shares. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was raised too.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.67 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. HSBC maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) rating on Friday, March 8. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $80 target. Guggenheim maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Churchill has 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 29,614 shares. Discovery Capital Management Ltd Liability Co Ct reported 612,900 shares. Alpine Associate Mgmt reported 305,896 shares. Redwood Capital Limited owns 24,102 shares. 217,961 were reported by Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 87,554 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 2.75 million shares. Cap World accumulated 0.3% or 17.76 million shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada owns 445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Allstate Corporation invested in 19,640 shares. American Century Companies invested in 86,598 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 231,073 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 72,807 shares. Wexford Limited Partnership invested 0.83% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 0.01% or 75,388 shares.