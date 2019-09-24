Dorsal Capital Management Decreased Its Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) Position as Shares Declined; Alphaone Investment Services Boosted Its Winnebago Inds (WGO) Stake by $321,898

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 459.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 8,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 10,316 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399,000, up from 1,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 379,386 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 261,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.73 million, down from 461,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.78. About 931,620 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tiffany’s newest jewels are inspired by paper flowers; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. and Conservation International Host Private Screening of Film during the Tribeca Film Festival; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Foundation and Conservation International Screen Film at Tribeca Film Festival

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 27,918 shares to 52,896 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 13,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,057 shares, and cut its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bank Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 13,128 shares. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Teton Advsrs stated it has 102,200 shares. 846 are owned by Panagora Asset Incorporated. Barclays Public Limited Com has 66,190 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.01% or 6,579 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp has 2.21M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 24,468 are held by Barnett & Co. Alphaone Invest Svcs Lc holds 0.31% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 10,316 shares. Quantitative Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 88,582 shares in its portfolio. Rex Cap Llc invested in 10,000 shares. Principal Gp invested in 259,538 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 23,300 are owned by Montag A.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RV sector on watch after Thor warning – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Winnebago: Driving Portfolio Upside – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago Industries to Acquire Premium RV Manufacturer Newmar – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tiffany & Co. Announces Tiffany & Love, the New Fragrances for Him and for Her – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tiffany +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Best Buy, Campbell Soup, Costco, Dell, Dollar Tree and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.10M for 26.37 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.