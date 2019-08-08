Dorsal Capital Management Cut Its Tableau Software (DATA) Stake; Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 47.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock rose 40.41%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 450,000 shares with $57.28M value, down from 850,000 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $14.80 billion valuation. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc (PFD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 9 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 12 sold and decreased equity positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 658,533 shares, up from 632,295 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $168.77 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 16.5 P/E ratio. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector.

The stock increased 1.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 14,933 shares traded. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. for 53,300 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 25,567 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covington Capital Management has 0.01% invested in the company for 15,100 shares. The Montana-based D.A. Davidson & Co. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 25,989 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America.