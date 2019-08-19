Dorsal Capital Management Cut Its Tableau Software (DATA) Position by $50.80 Million as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Maintained by Voloridge Investment Management Llc

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.28 million, down from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 229.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 411,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 590,277 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.62M, up from 178,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Considering Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Neenah (NYSE:NP) And Wondering If The 27% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.