Dorsal Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX); As Mts Sys (MTSC) Market Valuation Rose, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Lowered by $925,830 Its Holding

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (MTSC) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 17,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The hedge fund held 8,840 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 25,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 7,546 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 144,365 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Grp Inc reported 13,506 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 27,566 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 5,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability holds 0% or 859 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 14,118 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 18,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Glenmede Co Na owns 196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mairs And Pwr Inc reported 32,515 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc owns 18,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 12,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 204,231 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 38,947 shares to 42,140 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 17,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,823 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.01% or 316,715 shares. Regions Fin owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership stated it has 11,539 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 920 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 4.09M are owned by Blackrock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 12,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 415,115 shares. Route One Investment LP invested in 4.27M shares or 5.89% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory Serv holds 721 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Lc has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 14,401 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability reported 0.07% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Element Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 50,000 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $102.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 706,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).